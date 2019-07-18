WAR replacing Gap Band for Aug. 2 concert

Madisonville's final Friday Night Live concert series set for Aug. 2 has announced a change in the lineup due to a legal issue that has forced one band to cancel its entire schedule for the remainder of the year, according to city officials.
The free concert planned for downtown will be trading one American funk band for another as WAR will be replacing The Gap Band Experience and joining Sister Sledge for the performance set to start at 6 p.m.
WAR, best known for its hits "Why Can't We Be Friends" and "Low Rider," originated in Long Beach, California and is known as a musical crossover band that fuses elements of rock, funk, jazz, Latin, rhythm and blues, and reggae. The band transcended racial and cultural barriers with a multi-ethnic line-up. WAR was subject to many line-up changes over the course of its formation, leaving member Leroy "Lonnie" Jordan as the only original member in the current lineup.
see concert/page a4
"While we were sad to miss the opportunity to bring The Gap Band to Madisonville, we are pleased to replace them with a band offering a full-blown experience and upbeat tempo that will keep you on your feet," said Mayor Kevin Cotton in a news release.
The second FNL installment is set for this Friday as Grand Funk Railroad makes its way to town to perform from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Local act The Cameron Tabor Band will open at 6:30 p.m.
Free event parking will be available and marked with related signage. The event will also feature an expanded Kids Zone, food, retail vendors and a beer garden.
