For families with members in longterm care facilities, an essential struggle during this time has been not being able to see their loved ones face to face.
With that in mind, a Facebook fundraiser was started with the intent to raise $500 to purchase an iPad for Ridgewood Terrace. As of Tuesday, over $4,000 had been collected.
A few weeks ago, when the country of Italy shut down from the novel coronavirus, Gwen Kik of Madisonville read an article about a doctor who was with patients in their final moments and sometimes the last way a patient saw their family was through a FaceTime conversation.
Kik reached out to the hospital in Italy, trying to find ways she could help. She tried to send iPads to them, but Amazon wasn’t delivering there, she said.
“I had this burden of these people dying and not getting at least to say goodbye,” she said. “So, that didn’t happen. I lived not even a mile from Ridgewood, and there’s no way to imagine anything like that could happen so close to home.”
Between three of Hopkins County’s longterm care facilities, 67 residents and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, with 14 deaths, according to Tuesday’s COVID-19 update with Hopkins County Health director Denise Beach. According to previous reports, Ridgewood has been impacted the most, with over half of its residents contracting the virus.
Kik said she had lost two grandparents in the last 10 years, and the idea of not getting to tell them goodbye deeply saddened her.
“The day that I saw it, there were 56 patients, and that doesn’t include the workers,” she said. “I thought, maybe that whole idea was not for Italy, it was for here, and I’ll throw that idea out there and see. So, I started a Facebook Fundraiser to raise money for FaceTime for the patients at Ridgewood Terrace. I made the goal $500, and I thought if nothing else, Brett (her husband) and I would buy a couple of iPads and donate them.”
After hitting the first goal of $500, Kik adjusted the goal to $1,000. After hitting that benchmark, she changed the goal to $3,000. After raising nearly $4,000, Kik said she had to act fast to get the iPads to Ridgewood as soon as she could.
She went on apple.com, purchased seven brand new iPads and cases that can stand on a patient’s tray. The total was $3,765, and at that moment, they had raised $3,766.
“That’s just God,” she said. “It’s going to be a long time that they’re going to be isolated from their loved ones, and that’s one way that we can help them.”
The community response to this fundraising campaign was tremendous, said Kik.
“Our community is so generous; I mean so incredibly generous,” she said. “I would love it if this idea spread to other cities and other states, I think it’s an easy way to help the people that are suffering.”
Most of the contributions ranged from $5 to $50, said Kik.
“It’s tons of people, hundreds of people giving what they can, and it’s so touching to me,” she said. “Imagine that it’s your grandparent, and they’re all alone, and they don’t have a way even to say goodbye in their final moments, and you could give $20 or $25, or you could donate the device you’re not using and make an eternal difference for that person and their family.”
With seven iPads currently being shipped to Ridgewood, the fundraiser is still active and is also accepting donations of gently used iPhones, iPods or iPads for patients to use FaceTime.
Kik said the goal is for some items to be sent to other longterm care facilities that have also been impacted by COVID-19. If you’d like to donate, visit the FaceTime for Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home fundraiser page on Facebook.
