Once again Hopkins County Schools announced on Tuesday evening that schools would not be open on Wednesday as the district takes its fifth NTI day since the Christmas Break.
"Every district teacher, every district administrator and every district board member wants to keep our kids in school for in-person instruction as long as its safe for students and staff," she said. "NTI is one of the last options we look at when we make an adjustment to your students' routine."
Students are expected to follow the established HCS@Home routine.
HCS Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said the school looked at all possible options before calling for the HCS@Home day.
“We just couldn’t do it. The numbers are just to the point on staff vacancy that we couldn’t do it [Tuesday],” he said.
