A big financial load was taken off the Madisonville City Council’s shoulders Monday evening.
During its first in-person meeting in three months, the council voted unanimously to have the purchase price for land for a proposed sports complex at Mid Town Commons be covered by tourism fund reserves.
The shift saves the city general fund about $425,000. The Hopkins County Fiscal Court already approved $402,000 for its part of the purchase.
The agreement with the county has been approved through the Department of Local Government, Mayor Kevin Cotton said.
The council spread far beyond its usual desks, to allow proper COVID-19 distancing. Everyone in the council chambers wore masks, and the general public was asked to watch the meeting on Facebook Live instead of attending in person.
In other business Monday at Madisonville City Council:
• a revised budget was proposed for this fiscal year, reducing the amount for the police department by $285,000. The cut of about 4.3% is due to lower operating expenses.
• a pay scale was approved for a new Human Resources Director, with a median salary of $74,223. Cotton said the city has one human resources person for almost 300 employees, when the optimum ratio is one per 100.
• pay scales also were approved for the new Airport Manager and Mahr Park Director. Emily Herron at the airport will have a median salary of $58,099, while the median for Ashton Robinson at Mahr Park is $49,141.
• a used cargo van was sold to Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County for $9,000. Cotton said the van had been used to store personal protective equipment during the spring coronavirus surge.
• a special meeting was scheduled for Thursday, June 25 to vote on budget adjustments.
