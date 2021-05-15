Murder suspect Dennis Stone, 32, of Madisonville is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on July 12, according to Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman.
After a pretrial conference on May 3, no further motions were filed as of Friday regarding the trial, Bowman said.
The decision to seek the death penalty has not been confirmed, but Hopkins County Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter has the option following the filing of a notice of aggravators, which enlarges the range of penalties that Senter can seek against Stone, which includes the death penalty.
Stone is facing murder, assault and wanton endangerment charges after Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville, was shot and killed on Aug. 14, 2020 at an Earlington convenience store. One of her children was also shot, but was later released from the hospital, according to past reports.
As of Friday, Stone remains lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
