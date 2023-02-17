During Tuesday’s meeting of the Earlington City Council, the second reading of Resolution 2023-2 was passed unanimously for the ‘new’ business that is excited to be joining the community.
With the passing of this resolution, the liquor store, which is already established in town, will now be able to have LED signage and lighting to help promote their products and alert the community of what they have and special sales that will be going on throughout the year.
“Beverage Barn,” under new owner Brian McDaniel, is looking forward to serving the community in more ways than one.
“We are wanting to put Beverage Barn signs with LED lights that will have sale prices and offerings,” McDaniel said. “We want to help give back. We would also be happy to advertise other things on our signs for the community.”
The resolution will allow the advertising with lights but no flashing, strobing or movement of any kind is allowed, as Attorney Natasha Little presented during the meeting. There are advertising restrictions, in order to make it more viable. Nothing can be given away, and all advertising would comply with KRS 244.130 advertising regulations.
“By advertising sales and such to let people know what we have, the lights will definitely help. Most consumers are price sensitive and if we can advertise, we want to bring others from other towns to Earlington,” McDaniel said.
“We need to support our local businesses,” Mayor Albert Jackson said. “If our businesses don’t thrive we don’t thrive. We need to support. We have new owners, new people in our city and we need to welcome them in and treat them right. Nothing sells itself. You have to advertise with signs, radio, newspaper, it takes a lot of work.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.