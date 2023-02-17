During Tuesday’s meeting of the Earlington City Council, the second reading of Resolution 2023-2 was passed unanimously for the ‘new’ business that is excited to be joining the community.

With the passing of this resolution, the liquor store, which is already established in town, will now be able to have LED signage and lighting to help promote their products and alert the community of what they have and special sales that will be going on throughout the year.

