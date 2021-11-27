The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is preparing the stage and dusting off the lights to welcome the first play since it has reopened after the pandemic.
Auditions for the comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jontathan Sayer, and Henry Shields will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the arts center.
Art center Director Brad Downall said they are excited to open the stage back up to the community theater.
“Our local actors have been chomping at the bit to get back on stage,” he said. “I am hoping that they turn out for auditions.”
The play follows the Cornley University Drama Society as they prepare for their newest production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” In the 1920s whodunit, things go from bad to disastrous with an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines.
The actors battle against all odds to make it through their final curtain call with hilarious consequences. According to a news release, the play is part Monty Python and part Sherlock Holmes.
The performances are Feb. 10-12, 2022 at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, with regularly scheduled rehearsals beginning as soon as the play is cast.
Downall said the play calls for six men and two women, but two of the male roles could be either gender.
“There are roles for both men and women,” he said. “We are also not putting the ages because it really doesn’t matter on that.”
The play is very slapstick and fun comedy, so the actors would need to be in good physical shape to pull off some of the stunts. He said the actors will need to play characters who are playing characters since it is a play within a play.
Characters needed are Chris Bean, who plays Inspector Carter and serves as the show’s director; Jonathan Harris, who plays Charles Haversham; Robert Grove, who plays Thomas Colleymoore; Dennis or Denise Tyde, who plays Perkins; Sandra Wilkinson, who plays Florence Colleymoore; Max Bennett, who plays both Cecil Haversham and Arthur the Gardener; Trevor Watson, who plays the lighting and sound operator; and Annie Twilloil, who is the stage manager.
Those coming to audition should dress comfortably, and masks are required when in the building. For the audition, actors will read from the script, which may be checked out through the Glema Center office. The production will be directed by PJ Woodside.
Downall said more information on the play itself will come out later next week during the season announcements.
The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Madisonville Community College, 2000 College Drive.
For more information, call 270-824-8652 or visit the art center’s Facebook page and click on the Audition event.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.