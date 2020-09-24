The sound of the howling wind, rain and broken glass woke Susan Houck up at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16 when Hurricane Sally made her presence felt in Gulf Shores, Alabama
“I had never heard wind howl like that and for so long,” said Susan. “You could hear the rain blowing through the condo, and when we came out, I remember praying and hanging onto Brad (her husband).”
The Houcks have been vacationing every year in Orange Beach, Alabama for the past 10 years with friends — including Stacey and Ernie Garst and Ricky and Teresa Sisk. The Houcks made it to the resort on Saturday, Sept. 12, while the other two couples arrived the Wednesday prior.
“The storm was forming on Saturday, but it was going so slow they didn’t know where it was going,” said Susan. “At 10 or 11 p.m. that night (Tuesday, Sept. 15), they were still saying it was going to hit Mississippi.”
The group thought about evacuating, but the concern was for the low areas where water could flood.
“It was a slow moving hurricane, and they didn’t really give us a prediction of what was going to happen,” said Ricky. “We heard everything from a tropical storm to a hurricane one. We knew we were going to get some wind and rain, we just didn’t know the impact.”
A category three hurricane is classified as having winds at 111 miles per hour. Hurricane Sally had winds measured at 110 miles an hour.
“You could just hear crashing because it was the middle of the night. You couldn’t see anything,” said Teresa.
The Houcks had one condo, while the other two couples, the Sisks and Garsts, shared a condo. Susan remembers her husband pushing her into a tiny bathroom after realizing they couldn’t leave because air pressure wouldn’t allow the front door to open.
“It was just like it had been super glued shut,” she said. “He shoved me in the bathroom, and we stayed in there until about 6 a.m., I guess. All you could hear was glass breaking.”
The Garsts and Sisks moved to the back of their condo to get away from the sliding glass doors. Susan said Brad had to sit with his feet against the bathroom door to keep it from blowing open.
Ernie said he heard a squeaking sound, so he put his ear to the wall and heard the rebar flexing. Ricky said he put his hand on the glass door and could feel it vibrating from the wind.
“We were on the second floor, so I can only imagine what the people on the 15th floor could hear,” said Ernie.
The group said they could hear the wind howling until a little before 4 a.m. When they came out, they could see couches and chairs in the pool, the Houcks’ railing was torn off and the refrigerator door was open.
“A wall fell into the Houcks’ bedroom, knocked the dresser over onto the bed with the mirror and (Brad) had just left there to come get (Susan),” said Stacey.
The group usually vacations during the hurricane season, but this was the first time in 10 years they lived through a hurricane.
“That was just a hurricane two,” said Ricky. “I have gained a whole new respect for people that go through a (category) four and five.”
When they started accessing the damage, the couples realized that the Houcks had lost some clothes, shoes and food. Damage was also extensive to many of their cars.
“Once we got up and got out, we noticed our back window was completely gone out of our car, and we had drive it back to Kentucky with glass hanging down. We had to tape it up,” said Stacey. “It was scary going through it, and it was scary trying to get home.”
Teresa Sisk said she had never been so happy to see the Kentucky sign before in her life.
The group said they were just happy to survive, and the real prayers and concern should be with the people in Alabama and the other states affected by Hurricane Sally.
