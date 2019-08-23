James Madison middle schoolers 'shake' their way to better life skills

A T-shirt proclaiming "Amazing Shake" in the middle of August might bring thoughts of chocolate and ice cream at a restaurant.
But when students at James Madison Middle School wear those shirts, it's all about shaking hands and making a good impression -- even to visitors from overseas.
Finalists in the school's Amazing Shake contest were honored at this week's Hopkins County School Board meeting. A program promoting "soft skills"
See Skills/Page A3
of good interpersonal relations was tested in sixth grade this past term and will be promoted throughout the school during this term.
Finalist Jordan Owens says the goal is to have "life skills" for succeeding on jobs and meeting new people. That includes not only the handshake, but giving a two-minute "elevator speech."
The project is a dream come true for sixth grade science teacher Kia Zieba. "You go in for the interview, and you have to sell yourself," she said. "They had to learn how to say what they're going to say, and they didn't really know what topic they were going to have."
A major test for the Amazing Shake group came in July when it met exchange students from Madisonville's sister city, Dongying, China.
"These students taught the Chinese students how to do American handshakes and eye contact," Zieba said, so the visitors could make sales pitches at Tungco in a distinctively U.S. style.
Zieba calls Learning Center of Madisonville board member Sara Lutz her cohort in the Amazing Shake project. Lutz says the final activities left a local bank executive in tears, because it gave him hope for the future.
School board members praised the program for teaching young people personality skills that some adults seeking work do not possess.
Amazing Shake was created by the independent Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. Its website calls itself a "demonstration school" that combines strict discipline and academic emphasis with creative teaching approaches.
The academy holds a national Amazing Shake competition each year. Zieba hinted James Madison might enter students in the April 2020 event in Atlanta.
