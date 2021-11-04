Hopkins County Central High School hosted its annual Veteran’s Day Assembly event yesterday morning. Central has held this assembly for the past 18 years, with the exception of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a shame that we couldn’t have this event last year,” said Principal Jon Wells. “But we are happy that we were able to have it again this year. We are proud to put this event together for the community and students, but most importantly for the Veterans.”
The event was held by the JROTC, but it would not have possible without the help from the school band, choir, History and English departments and the Dance and Cheer teams. All are instrumental in making this event, honoring the Veterans, a huge success.
The JROTC program was established in 2000, and must maintain 10% of the school population to be viable.
“JROTC is not a recruiting program, our goal is to build citizens of character. We teach our cadets the importance of being respectful and give back to the community,” Beverly Mock, Major USAF. (Retired)
The Assembly
There were 32 Veterans, and two active duty members who were greeted with coffee and refreshments in the cafeteria, where they were able to meet other Veterans, talk to students, and share some of their experiences before the assembly began. Escorted into the gymnasium by Central High’s cheerleaders and dance team, all in attendance took to their feet when the Veterans entered the gym.
Guest Speaker Jody Bridgforth, CW5 (Retired), 160th SOAR Program Manager, took to the podium to share his experiences in the military. Growing up in Virginia, he did not come from a military family. He described himself as a ‘typical teenager’, who worked hard, played sports, and was an average student at best.
He graduated from high school, but after only a few years of college, Bridgforth decided he wanted to join the army. He wanted to be a “really cool helicopter pilot,” and he did just that. Graduating from flight school, his first assignment was Fort Campbell. During his military career he spent time in Desert Storm, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Northern Africa, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and many other locations around the world.
“Every Veteran is different. Every story is different. It changes you. Not everyone is in combat arms or infantry, but all jobs are important,” Jody Bridgforth.
Less than 1% of our population is serving in some sort of military duty. Of that 1% less than 60% gets deployed. Of that 60% only 20% witness combat action. Of that 20% only 10% are in combat action. The chance of being involved in combat action is very small. Regardless, they are still a veteran, and honorable service still defines you as a veteran.
Students were encouraged to have a conversation with a Veteran. Bridgforth shared some advice on how to speak to a Veteran. Ask them if they served in the military. See if they are open to starting a conversation with you. Ask what branch they served in. Most vets want to speak and share their experiences. Keep in mind that not all Veterans are soldiers. Thank them for their service, and thank them for their time.
The JROTC Cadets performed a POW and MIA remembrance ceremony which displayed a spotlit table with place settings that were empty. The places were left empty for the military members who could not be in attendance, but the places are saved in hopes that they will have a safe return. The table is round to show that the concern for these heroes is never ending.
Veteran’s Day, first celebrated as Armistice Day, the day that marked the end of WWI, began in 1918, and has been observed annually for the military veterans who served for the United States. It was recognized on the 11{sup}th{/sup} hour, of the 11{sup}th{/sup} day, of the 11{sup}th{/sup} month. This is a day of remembrance, and a day to pay our respects to whose who have served.
Concluding with the Laying of The Wreath and the Playing of Taps, the event was proudly held by the JROTC, but it would not have possible without the help from the school band, choir, History and English departments and the Dance and Cheer teams. All were instrumental in making this event, honoring the Veterans, a huge success.
