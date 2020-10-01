Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton confirmed Halloween plans during Wednesday’s weekly Facebook live update.
“Trick-or-treat is still going on from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31,” said Cotton. “It is on a Saturday.”
Cotton said there are ways to avoid the Halloween crowd this year.
“If you are not comfortable taking your children out, that is OK,” he said. “You don’t have to. If you are uncomfortable handing candy out that is OK. Just turn your porch lights off.”
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. asked that parents be respectful if they come up on a house with the porch lights off and move on to the next one.
For those staying home this Halloween, Cotton suggested the website www.halloween2020.org that provides tips and information regarding COVID-19 in every county in the country as far as COVID numbers, infection rates and death totals.
Cotton said the plans for Halloween are subject to change based on what orders come from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
“We will update on that,” he said. “However, we will be moving forward with Halloween as planned.”
During the broadcast, Cotton and Whitfield announced the frequency of the broadcasts will be changing to once a month with the next scheduled update set for Nov. 4, the day after the General Election.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.