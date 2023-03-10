Just months after opening a second location in Eddyville, Terry Green, owner of the popular Green’s Steakhouse in downtown Madisonville, announced via a Facebook post on Thursday that its local location would be closing its doors at the end of March.
“I’m sad to say our lease is up at our Madisonville location,” Green stated. “Under the current situation it makes more financial sense not to renew. This will be our last month there.”
Green’s Steakhouse at the Lake opened in January, and even after the Madisonville location closes at the end of the month, customers can still enjoy the same dining experience as they have experienced in Hopkins County.
“I want to thank everyone for their support and look forward to serving you from our permanent location in Eddyville for many years to come!” said Green. “Starting next month we will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Eddyville.”
