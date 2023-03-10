Just months after opening a second location in Eddyville, Terry Green, owner of the popular Green’s Steakhouse in downtown Madisonville, announced via a Facebook post on Thursday that its local location would be closing its doors at the end of March.

“I’m sad to say our lease is up at our Madisonville location,” Green stated. “Under the current situation it makes more financial sense not to renew. This will be our last month there.”

