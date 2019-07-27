There is a movement that's sweeping across the fashion industry, which was started, as do most fashion trends, in the streets and neighborhoods in cities and urban areas across America.
However, this isn't a militant "Black Power" kind of movement. It is like the 1950's Montgomery Bus Boycott, which was the first recent large-scale demonstration against segregation in the United States. It was started because Rosa Parks was tired after a long, hard day at work, and refused to give up her seat on the bus to a white man which was the law at the time.
Women with natural, textured hair gradually became tired of being forced into complying with the European standard of beauty which requires that our kinky, curly hair must either be chemically or thermally straightened for us to be accepted in our communities or in the workplace.
While deciding to write this article, I was confronted with my own dysfunctional insecurities about my naturally textured hair. These insecurities go deep. My own natural hair journey began two years ago when I relocated here to rural Kentucky from the big city. I was unfamiliar with hair stylists in the area that could chemically straighten and style my curly/kinky hair that must have the skill required to not damage my hair in the process. I was also fed up with the expense involved with the upkeep required for hair with a chemical relaxer. So, I opted for a short afro instead.
When I looked in the mirror at my new afro all I could think of was the horrified look of my Indigenous American grandmother, who's natural hair was never seen by anyone other than her hairdresser Julia. When she saw my curly hair after it had been washed and before it had been ironed straight with a metal comb which was heated on a hot stove, her mouth dropped open and her words were etched into my five-year-old brain. "You look awful," she said.
The very next day I was taken to her hairdresser, Julia, on the south side of Chicago, who lobbed a smelly, white, acidic, chemical substance onto my hair which she combed in and was left on to process for 25 minutes that left burns and scabs on my young scalp. When my grandmother saw my chemically straightened, mid back length hair her eyes lit up. "Now you look like a pretty girl," she said.
Although my grandmother's heritage is Aboriginal to America, that did not make her at all enlightened as one would assume. But in her defense, she as well as many others from her generation, were taught that copper colored or dark skin and kinky hair was inferior to fair skin and straight hair.
Please don't say that it's just hair. In indigenous cultures across the world, hair is sacred, our hair is our natural crown, our vertical connection to God. And it's believed to have characteristics of antenna and is the receiver and transmitter of divine emanation which makes one receptive to spiritual forces and God the Creator.
Theoretically, the more spiral the hair, the more it picks up on these forces. However, all hair, regardless of the texture, facilitates spiritual awareness which is why religious individuals such as the Amish allow their hair and beards to grow. In the Bible, Sampson letting his hair grow was an oath to God who promised him that as long as he let his hair grow, he would be powerful.
You may think that this is a little farfetched, however we can all agree that natural hair without chemical's, weaves or wigs is healthier. Naturally textured hair also demonstrates a certain level of self- confidence in a woman which is necessary in order to navigate throughout the mainstream corporate world, which has not traditionally accepted textured hair, afro's or dreadlocks.
While it's easy to dismiss my story as extreme, a closer inspection of our recent history reveals that up until last year women in the Army and in the corporate environment were unable to wear their natural hair on the job. If one cannot be their natural self at the place where they spend the greatest amount of time than certainly, we aren't free.
Now for the first time in my life, I feel comfortable wearing my natural hair, that is, the way that it grows out of my head, and I own it, kinks and all. In a society that promotes changing and altering the natural female body, some might say that wearing natural hair is militant. I also know that women are taught to fear aging. But wearing my natural hair, every year I sink into this bath of unapologetic realness. And I feel amazing.
Maya El is the author of "The Book of Angels: Twin Flames Rising" now available on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. She is also a registered nurse and former model.
