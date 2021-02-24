The Hopkins County Health Department and Baptist Health Madisonville are entering the next tier as the hospital reached a milestone by surpassing 10,000 vaccines this week.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they ended Monday with 10,045 total doses given.
“We are very pleased with the process and the vaccine itself, we just wish we had more doses available so that we could get to everyone that wants to receive a vaccine more quickly,” she said.
The hospital is still prioritizing those who are 70-plus due to the high risk for that group, said Quinn. The hospital is moving into tier 1C, meaning those who are 60-plus, essential workers and anyone with high-risk conditions.
“As we move into 1C, we are asked to emphasize those 60-plus with a high mortality risk,” she said. “It is encouraging to see the state planning for tier 1C to begin in some areas, and we have already seen great interest from this population for getting the vaccine.”
Quinn said not every state, region or facility is at the same point in the process. Some may move faster than others for a variety of reasons, she said
The Health Department is also prioritizing those who are 70-plus, but allowing those who are 60-plus with chronic health conditions to make appointments too, said Health Department Director Denise Beach.
The chronic health conditions are; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, heart disease and those who are immunocompromised, she said. Baptist Health Madisonville and Owensboro Health have been administering vaccine doses to those who are 70-plus, so the Department of Public Health permitted health departments to move into tier 1C.
“So far, our clinics have been slower than expected because both of them have been right as a snowstorm hit,” said Beach.
The Health Department received last week’s shipment of vaccine doses with this week’s doses, so they will have 400 COVID-19 vaccine doses available for a clinic set for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday at the Ballard Convention Center.
“We are getting really busy on that, so hopefully we will have a good clinic this Friday, and we won’t have any more snow,” said Beach.
Beach said the COVID-19 numbers are going down in Hopkins County thanks to the vaccine and people staying in because of the weather.
Quinn said there were 10 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital as of Tuesday, with one in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 9% of the hospital’s total patient population.
The Health Department has reported 26 new COVID-19 cases since the weekend, bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County to 370. There have been 127 related COVID-19 deaths and 3,311 who have been listed as recovered.
Beach said while the numbers have gone down, COVID-19 has not gone away. The only way to stop the virus is to get vaccinated, she said.
“I encourage people when it is your turn, to get the vaccine,” she said.
Beach said while the hospitals, health departments, Walgreens and CVS can vaccinate a specific group, more entities have applied to the state to be providers when production of the vaccine increases.
First Care Urgent Care is one of the entities that applied to be a provider. Director of Clinical Quality for the urgent care Sabrina Briggs said she is not sure when they may get approved to administer vaccines locally.
“We just don’t have any idea on the timeline because of supply and the process with the state and government,” she said.
Right now, the Fast Care is continuing to administer COVID-19 testing — both rapid testing and the testing that has to be sent out. Briggs said as of Tuesday, First Care has done 375,000 COVID-19 tests across their clinic locations.
To schedule an appointment with Baptist Health Madisonville, visit schedule yourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330. To make an appointment through the health department, visit hopkinscohealthdept.com and follow the instructions.
