At Wednesday's Lions Club meeting, Evansville Regional Airport Executive Director Nathaniel Hahn discussed the future of the airport and how its prosperity is tied to the entire region.
The Madisonville area makes up 6% of the airport's overall traffic, said Hahn.
"The values of a regional airport are different than what you're going to see at a large hub. Every community needs to have its connection to the world, right? The closer your connecting source is, the more access you have to the world," he said.
Hahn has been the airport's director since January, and one of his goals since taking the position is to better explain the regional benefits of the airport.
"We know you have other options, but we want to be that first choice," he said. "The regionalness of our airport is something that I'm excited about and something that I think is key. Too many times, our communities focus on the Evansville part and not the regionalness of it."
Throughout the meeting, Hahn compared Evansville to Nashville, telling club members to think about the importance of their time. He said that the drive and traffic to Evansville are less of a headache than the commute to Nashville.
"I realize that Nashville is not that much further than us, but I also realize that they've got traffic. The last couple of times I have driven through Nashville, I've been stuck in that traffic," Hahn said. "If you've been in anything like that, then hopefully you're looking at us as a viable option."
The regional airport offers daily flights to five top-rated hub cities -- Atlanta, Dallas, Detriot, Charlotte and Chicago, said Hahn. Evansville's airport has flights from major carriers American Airlines, Delta, United and Allegiant.
Hahn said as more people fly through the airport, reduced fares would follow as would more destination options.
"The way that we get additional services, is we have more people flying out of our airport," he said.
Cost was a common theme throughout's Hahn's presentation.
"A regional airport doesn't have higher or lower costs, but our prices are more volatile," he said. "Just because you see our prices going up doesn't mean that they will continue going up. Just because you see them high one time does not mean the next time you look they'll be high. I think that is a common misconception, you look at it and think, 'oh, that just confirms my belief.' And if you had waited one week or looked a week earlier, you could have gotten a better deal."
After the meeting, Hahn reiterated the fact that the economic value the airport has is entirely community-driven.
"Our community is going to continue to be connected more and more and more. And you know, we can be that connection to the world, and the opposite is true, also the world's connection to here."
