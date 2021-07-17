Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Richard Crabtree, 58, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with non-payment of court costs.
Matthew Kimbrew, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with no operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and no registration plates.
Richard Oakley, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Winnifer Darmody, 58, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.
Dylan Evans, 23, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with failure to dim headlights and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Nicolas Carmelo, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with no operator’s license.
Samantha Chapman, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear.
