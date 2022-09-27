The city of Madisonville will be bringing something new to the community this coming weekend, outdoor movies.
According to Events Director Luci Bess, the “Outdoor Movies at The Park and Plaza” will be kicking off this Saturday and will run each Saturday during the month of October.
The movie showings will be free of charge and will offer complementary popcorn and drinks to all of those in attendance.
The movies will start at 7 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. Each movie will be shown by projector at a different location throughout Madisonville.
“We are so excited to be bringing the community together across our city,” Bess said. “By bringing this completely free outdoor movie series to multiple locations across Madisonville, we hope to see all of our community our enjoying these exciting events.”
The movie lineup and locations are:
October 1, The Sandlot at Elmer Kelley Stadium
October 8, Remember the Titans at Dr. Festus Claybon Park Football Field
October 15, Footloose at the First United Bank & Trust Plaza
October 22, Space Jam at Dr. Festus Claybon Park Basketball Court
October 29, Hotel Transylvania at the First United Bank & Trust Plaza
For more information on the fall movie series be sure to check out the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.