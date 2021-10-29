Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Erica Braden, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday, with buying/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
William Howton, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday, with operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license, receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, and possession of burglary tools.
Brian Edward Bassett, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday, with trafficking marijuana, buying/possession of drug paraphernalia, and first degree, second offense of possession of substances.
Aaron Jerelle Kelley, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday, with operating on a suspended license and speeding over 11mph over the speed limit. Kelley was arrested and transported to the Hopkins County Detention Center.
