Motorist who regularly use the left hand turning lane on US 41/Hanson Road between Winding Creek Drive and Madisonville-North Hopkins as a driving lane should be aware of changes coming to the traffic patterns in the area this weekend.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the existing center lane, which serves as a left-hand “turn only” lane for northbound traffic between Winding Creek and the high school entrance, will be restriped and transitioned into a “two-way” left hand turn lane.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.