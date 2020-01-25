If you make a trip to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, be careful not to trip once you’re inside.
Unless you take the elevator, the main window for civil cases and dispatch is up six steps and down 17 steps to the basement of the Government Center. The property tax window is around five corners from there.
“I’d appreciate a little bit better design,” Major Charles Young said during a visit this week.
Young could get his wish someday. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. is suggesting a new Sheriff’s Office might be built on the original site of the Hopkins County Sports Complex, near Interstate 69 and Grapevine Road.
Whitfield brought up the possibility Tuesday, when he unveiled plans for a new sports complex at Mid Town Commons. But he admitted a final decision on the property would be up to Fiscal Court.
“It was just a thought,” Whitfield said Thursday.
Sheriff Matt Sanderson isn’t thinking too hard and long about it.
“I’m not expecting it to happen anytime soon,” he said.
But Sanderson added that a new office has been a “futuristic” goal for some time. Sheriffs and deputies have worked in the basement since an old post office near North Main Street and Arch Street was converted into the Government Center in 2002.
“The building is confusing for people,” Sanderson said. “It has two different lobbies.”
A new location near the freeway makes sense to the sheriff.
“It would help with our response time for citizens,” Sanderson said, especially in distant parts of Hopkins County. “It can take some time to get out of Madisonville.”
Sanderson noted there was a time when county sheriffs needed to be located near courthouses.
“A lot of papers were shuffled back and forth,” Sanderson said. “Now a lot is done electronically.”
Whitfield also proposed Tuesday that the county’s Emergency Management Agency could share a building with the Sheriff, along with the ambulance service. That sounds great to EMA Director Nick Bailey.
“We’ve been in our building since the early ‘80s,” Bailey said. “We’ve outgrown the usefulness of it.”
The EMA currently is located two blocks east of the Government Center on Franklin Street. When severe weather happens, the staff can feel the impact right away.
“We receive flash flooding in front of our building,” Bailey said. He added that no one has approached him yet about a possible new location.
Whitfield estimates Hopkins County has invested at least $1.1 million on the Grapevine Road property over about 13 years. That amount includes the West Kentucky Archery Center, which opened last year.
The long-term future of the land now may depend on the results of a core drill on the grounds. That still hasn’t happened.
“We had problems with the drill rig,” Whitfield said Thursday. He hopes a new drill rig will be in place for use Monday.
