Residents of Otter Lake Loop were back in Hopkins County Fiscal Court last week asking the county to reopen dialogue with the community in northern Hopkins County as a pending lawsuit stands to drastically change their neighborhood.
Late last year the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet (KEEC) filed a lawsuit in Hopkins County Circuit Court, citing Hopkins County Fiscal Court, Christopher Peers of Henderson, NV, ZZZ’s Anesthesia of Morgantown and the now defunct Otter Lake Property Owners Association as defendants in the case.
The suit alleges that the 550 feet Otter Lake Dam, built in 1959, is a high hazard that poses a threat to properties located down stream. The KEEC is seeking to force the defendants to make roughly $800,000 in repairs to the dam, or drain Otter Lake.
Some 28 homes border the 25 acre body of water, which is open to the public.
Hopkins County Fiscal Court is involved in the matter because a county road crosses the dam. While the dam itself does not have any clear owner, the other defendants were cited because they own property adjoining the dam.
The Fiscal Court was in talks with residents about what path could be taken moving forward until the lawsuit was filed. Since then the court has remained silent on the issue due to pending litigation.
For most government entities, its standard practice not not make any public statements while there is pending litigation in court. But Otter Lake resident Scott Basham is urging county officials to reconsider that.
“With the Fiscal Court being silent, its pitting people against one another,” he said. “You have neighbors talking about suing neighbors. Property owners discussing suing the county and people looking at suing real estate agents who didn’t warn them about this problem.”
Christopher Peers, who lives in Nevada, but owns the property that holds the spillway, has even threatened to drain the lake.
“This appears to be a game of chicken for him,” Basham said. “He has already consulted with, funny enough, Ronald Johnson and Associates and somebody else and has a plan to drain the lake. The problem is that if the state drains the lake, they have committed to reclaiming the land behind the dam. If Mr. Peers drains the lake, there is no commitment from anyone to reclaim the land behind the lake.”
Since the issue began, the key to fixing the problem has appeared to be mutual cooperation between the county and the residents. The problem seems to be that the county road is on the dam, which legally doesn’t have an owner. The county can only do work that falls within its right-of-way, and the residents can only do work on property that they own.
While county officials remained silent, Basham was allowed to address the court.
“The catch phrase is that its a high hazard dam,” he said. “We also need to be aware of what that means. It means that if its breached it could loss of property and life. But its not singular in Hopkins County. Its joined by nine others.”
There are, in fact, ten dams in Hopkins County that the KEEC lists as “high hazard.” In addition to Otter Lake, they include the dams on Otter Lake 2, Otter Lake 3, Kington Lake, Lake Pee Wee, Spring Lake, Lock Mary Reservoir, Stewart Creek, the Mortons Gap Reservoir, Nortonville Lake and Homestead Lake.
“What has led to this situation is that the can has been kicked down the road over and over,” Basham said. “Not just the court, but others, including the Property Owners Association, have promised to try to help with things, but we’ve never been able to come together.”
Two of the key factors in the state lawsuit is the status of an emergency valve at the lake, which could be used to quickly drain water and the limited capacity of the spillway to handle overflow.
The KEEC states that the valve is inoperable.
“At the last court meeting, it was said that it wasn’t the county saying the valve was faulty but the state,” Basham said. “In all actuality it was a letter from Ronald Johnson to the state on behalf of the county that reported that the valve was faulty.”
At that previous meeting, Basham presented video evidence to the court that the valve would both open and close as it was intended with no problems.
“Since then it has been said that I was careless for operating the valve because we don’t know the condition of the pipe and that could have led to bad results,” he said. “That’s somewhat of a contradiction because Ronald Johnson and Associates have proposed to replace the valve and put one on the end of the pipe that would continue to use the same pipe.”
Basham alleged that the engineering firm was not necessarily acting in the best interest of the county or the Otter Lake home owners.
“The more proposals they make, the better it is for them and nobody else,” he said.
As for the spillway, Basham presented an email sent by Judge Executive Jack Whitfield to the KEEC dated July 6, 2021.
In it Whitfield stated, “Once we get the residents on board to get the work done which they are responsible for, we, the county, will feel much more at ease about doing the work on our right of way, including stump/root removal and work on an enlarged spillway...”
In that email, Whitfield states that one of the items he was waiting for the residents to get done was replacing the valve, which it seems is not faulty after all, at least according to Basham.
For the time being members of the court are keeping their silence, at the advice of County Attorney Lee Riddle.
