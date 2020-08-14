After two days of conversation, debate and input from others in similar situations, the Hopkins County Board of Education will follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to push back in-person education until at least late September.
The board voted Thursday to open the school year with Nontraditional Instruction Days during last night’s special called meeting.
Beshear’s Monday recommendation that all private and public schools start with NTI days until Monday, Sept. 28 initiated a series of meetings for the board that started Wednesday, continued Thursday and will culminate at Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Dr. J.W. Durst’s motion to open with NTI was accompanied by a stipulation to revisit the possibility of returning to in-person school at the board’s next meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21 — a week prior to Beshear’s request.
The board will reexamine their in-person start date at that meeting. Durst said this time would allow data for consideration on the district’s next move.
“Based on the feedback that we got after (Wednesday’s) meeting and the potential liabilities of not following the recommendations, I think might put us in jeopardy if someone were to become sick,” Durst said. “I think locally, we keep an eye on where we are and make a decision as things come before us.”
Board member Steve Faulk was the lone dissenting vote
“My question is, now, we’ve got 800 cases, and we’re asked to start a month late, what is going to happen in September if we’ve got 300 cases? Is it going to be another month?” Faulk asked. “I understand what we talked about, but it seems like we’re pushing it down the road, and the only people losing in this are the kids.”
Durst said he understood Faulk’s concerns.
“We need to have an urgency to get our kids back to school. I think it’s very clear that education is better in person than it is from remote learning,” Durst said. “My concern is that as contagious as this disease is, which we already have children quarantined, we’re setting ourselves up for a battle of appearing to be negligent that we’re not following the recommendations of those that are in authority and those that are the experts in the field.”
Board Vice-Chairman John Osborne, after seconding Durst’s motion, said he wants to get the students back in class, too.
“It breaks my heart because I hear these kids in youth group begging to put them back in school that is different from what you normally hear,” he said. “I don’t see how we can do anything but take the governor’s recommendation.”
Board Chairman Sussane Wolford said she’s been an educator her whole life and can’t imagine what it would be like to start the school year without students in the classroom.
“I also can’t imagine not keeping students safe,” she said.
After talking with numerous teachers and administration, Durst said he has a higher level of confidence that NTI days will look much different than it did in the spring.
“I think everybody saw there were opportunities for improvement, and what I’ve seen in the plans I think addresses much of that,” he said.
With the board’s decision comes challenges. Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby said during the NTI days, schools will be able to bring in small groups of students to help address some of them.
“Each day, we could bring a few small groups of students. I would probably start with our kindergartners — they need to meet their teachers, they need to see their classroom. I think that’s very important,” she said.
She also said groups of students who were having problems with their Chromebooks or needed the internet could be bussed to their school and work within their library.
“I’m going to be looking for ways to bring kids in because I think it’s important,” she said.
A plan to help students who have health and wellness concerns connect with their counselors is in the works, and special education evaluations will be a part of process as well.
According to Durst and Osbourne, the two biggest concerns the district faces is the critical need for child care options and internet access.
“We implore businesses in our community to find childcare solutions. We recognize this as a major burden for single parents who work — and both parents who work. Anything that local businesses can do to help us with childcare, help the parents with childcare, I think will go a long way,” Durst said.
Osbourne said if businesses in the county could open their Wi-Fi to allow students to connect, it could help with their access issues.
“I think that would go a long way in helping with this issue that we’ve got,” he said. “With 100% of Hopkins County students needing Wi-Fi, they need to connect to the internet to do what we’re asking for them to do.”
Although the board voted and passed the motion to begin the school year with NTI days starting Wednesday, Aug. 26, a vote to affirm the decision will take place at Monday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting, according to board attorney Keith Cartwright.
That meeting will once again be held at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
As districts plan and prepare for reopening with the Beshear’s recommendation, Dawson Springs Independent School system had teachers back in classrooms Thursday. According to the high school’s English and special education teacher, Kati Griffin, they learned their new digital phone systems and installed new software on their computers to aid their new virtual teaching environment.
