The debate over "open carry" is suddenly again an open question.
Announcements last week by Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens and CVS outraged some gun rights advocates. The retailers asked shoppers not to bring unconcealed weapons into stores. The stores make an exception for "authorized law enforcement officers."
The announcements were quite timely for Madisonville City Attorney Joe Evans. He says he attended a seminar on the topic of weapons in public places about a week earlier in Owensboro.
"I don't feel comfortable telling Walmart or Kroger what to do," Evans said. But he recalled a time earlier in this decade, when Madisonville had a complete ban on firearms on city-owned property.
"Then we got sued," Evans remembered -- as a gun rights group took several Kentucky cities to court, including Louisville and Lexington. As a result of that case, Evans says Madisonville now only bans firearms at City Council meetings.
The manager on duty at a Madisonville Walgreens store Monday directed all comments on the open carry topic to the corporate office. But people outside the store had mixed views of its policy.
"It just depends on the personality of the person carrying the weapon," said Deborah Stanley of Madisonville. "I would feel safer if they didn't."
But Scott Ford of Madisonville doesn't like the policy.
"With all the violence going on, we need to protect ourselves," he said.
Two of the retail chains are dealing with their own recent
See Gun/Page A2
deadly shootings. Walmart President and Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said a Walmart employee shot and killed two co-workers in Southaven, Mississippi, in late July. Less than a week later, a man killed 22 people and wounded 26 others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
Kroger currently is being sued by the relatives of two people killed by a gunman in suburban Louisville last October.
The Kentucky Bar Association is holding continuing education events for attorneys across the state through December. One of the topics is "Deadly Weapons in Public Spaces," by Elizabeth Deener of the Landrum and Shouse law office in Lexington.
Deener writes in her seminar notes that state law "still does not prohibit the open carry of deadly weapons on county-level property." But she adds that colleges and universities "may, arguably, ban the possession of all deadly weapons on their property, whether openly carried or not."
As for the private sector, the Cincinnati Enquirer said Kroger stopped short of completely banning open carry in its stores. That would be illegal in Kentucky.
"We will treat law-abiding customers with respect, and we will have a very nonconfrontational approach," McMillon wrote Walmart associates in his announcement.
A bill allowing Kentuckians to have concealed carry weapons without a permit took effect in July.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.