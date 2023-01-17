After 9/11, Americans pledged to never forget what happened that day, or the lives lost. To help educate and not forget, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 donated Freedom Flags to local schools and government agencies over the weekend.
Jane McKnight, a Freedom Flag representative, said it is a unique and powerful 9/11 remembrance and educational symbol.
“While we were here were all figuring out how we could do our part to help, a patriotic man in Virginia, Richard Melito, who owned a restaurant, decided to sketch a simple symbol of remembrance for his restaurant patrons,” she said.
The flag was modeled red, white, and blue after the American Flag and was inspired by his older brother, who came back from serving in Vietnam, and who Melito felt had been forgotten by the country. It was also inspired by his mother, a local teacher, who told him how hard it could be to teach history.
“His simple Freedom Flag symbol went viral and spread all across Virginia and beyond,” said McKnight. “A protocol for flying the Freedom Flag was created to make sure its’ always flown with appropriate respect to the U.S. Flag.”
The 10 elements of the Freedom Flag are: the blue background which represents all Americans united together for freedom. The white star is for all those who lived and died for freedom. The five white bars represent the Pentagon and the organized protection of our freedom.
The bottom red stripe represents the bloodshed of the crew and passengers who perished on United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. The three white stripes are for the rescue workers, firefighters, police officers, Port Authority employees, and others who worked tirelessly during and after the terrorist attack.
The two broad red stripes represent the Twin Towers and the bloodshed of the people who perished at the World Trade Center and on American Airlines Flight 11 and United flight 175. The top red stripe represents the bloodshed of those who perished at the Pentagon and the crew and passengers on American Airlines Flight 77.
McKnight said educating the students in K-12 is important to not forgetting what happened that day.
“Today’s generation of k-12 students and almost all college students were born after 9/11,” she said.“That’s nearly 1,25 million Kentuckians, and nationwide that’s nearly 100 million Americans.”
The Freedom Flag Foundation developed a World Trade Center Steel Educational Outreach Program to help educate students.
In March 2014, the foundation partnered with Virginia’s Henrico County Public Schools to use the flag as a teaching tool. Classrooms were provided with two Freedom Flag info cards, the book, “Unfurling of the Freedom Flag,” and a piece of steel from Tower one, which was on loan to the school for a year.
That piece of steel has been on display at Pembroke Elementary School in Christian County for the past year. McKnight said she would be contacting a Madisonville school soon to be the next one to receive the piece of steel for the 2023-2024 year.
The Freedom Flag has already been adopted as the Official Flag of Remembrance for Virginia, Oklahoma, and Delaware. Kentucky has legislation in the house, House Bill 65, to make the Freedom Flag the state symbol of remembrance.
Freedom Flags were presented to the Madisonville Police Department, and the Madisonville Fire Department accepted on behalf of the City of Madisonville.
Flags and the book, “Unfurling of the Freedom Flag,” were given to several schools in Hopkins County. Those schools were West Broadway Elementary, Grapevine Elementary, Pride Elementary, Jesse Stuart Elementary, Browning Springs Middle, and James Madison Middle.
“On Patriot Day each year, we hope first responders, educators, and Kentuckians will do three things: Raise the FF under the US flag at half-staff, read the 10 elements followed by a moment of silence, and fly it through the month of September as a sign of our promise to Never Forget,” said McKnight.
For more information on the Freedom Flag Foundation, visit their website at www.freedomflagfoundation.org or follow them on Facebook at The Freedom Flag.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.