The Hopkins County School Board surplussed 22 buses at Monday night’s meeting. While that number seems unusually high, Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said this is just the yearly surplussing of school buses.
“This is a typical thing we do every time about this year,” he said.
With the redistricting, he said they are focusing on efficiency in all the departments while still trying to provide a level of service that families expect. Fleming said the buses are at least 10 and 20 years old or older.
“They are not buses that are in our daily driving fleet. They are spare buses we have in our fleet if we need to access them,” he said.
The school district worked with the Kentucky Department of Education to determine how many buses should be and could be surplussed.
“This is the recommendation they came back with,” said Fleming. “This keeps us within their guidelines of what the size of our fleet should be as well.”
He said surplussing the buses will also help the mechanics because even though they are not used daily, they still have to be serviced and inspected monthly.
One of the school board members asked how many backup buses this will leave the school with, and Fleming said when they are full of drivers, they have 57 routes.
“We will maintain a fleet of 70 buses, so we will have 13 backup buses at all times,” he said.
