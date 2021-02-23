Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has announced that the deadline to take the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test has been extended to Monday.
Coleman announced in January the launch of the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test — a crowd-sourcing project that will gather data from Kentuckians needed to expand Internet home access for distance learning, telework and telehealth.
“We need to get as many people to take it as we can,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., who also encouraged those who have no broadband service to find somewhere to fill out the online questionnaire to let the project know that their address does not have service. “This is very important.”
Whitfield said the findings from the test would impact grants that counties can receive to expand broadband to its residents in rural areas.
Residents can take the free, anonymous speed test online until the deadline at www.education cabinet.ky.gov/Initiatives/Pages/KBI.aspx.
To participate, the device must be connected to your home Wi-Fi service and disconnected from a virtual private network (VPN) that may be connected to a workplace or school. For the most accurate results, ensure that no one else connected to your home internet is using a substantial portion of the Internet bandwidth for activities such as streaming video or gaming during the test.
Individuals without Wi-Fi access in their home can visit their local library or other locations such as stores or restaurants that offer free internet access to submit the address of a home with no available service.
“We need as many Kentuckians as possible to take this internet speed test to get an accurate picture of who has adequate Internet access across the state,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The more speed tests taken, the better understanding we will have of our state’s internet capabilities, and the better prepared we will be to repair and expand it.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.