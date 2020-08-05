Agricultural Book of the Year sent to public library

Each year, the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture picks a book as its Book of the Year and this year, it has been distributed to public libraries across Kentucky. Hopkins County Public Library is one of them, according to a news release from the Kentucky Soybean Board.
This year’s choice is “Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows A Car.” In the book, Peggy Thomas writes a historic spin on Henry Ford, who used soy products. Ford, known for making cars and for his work as a businessman, wanted to support farmers after the Great Depression, the release states.
He and his colleagues discovered the many uses of soybeans. The cars would have soybean plastic parts. They ate soybeans and wore soybean fabric clothes, according to the release.
The Kentucky Soybean Board liked the book so much, they sent a copy to 122 public libraries in the state and included the book in the Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom Teacher’s Kit.
The book, which is illustrated by Edwin Fotheringham, was chosen for its agriculture theme and its commitment to accuracy, the foundation stated in the release.
More than 77 million bushels of soybeans were grown in Kentucky last year, according to the board.
