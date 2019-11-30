Pension concern leads to Central Dispatch retirement

December will bring a new governor in Kentucky. And a number of older state employees may be tempted to get out, while the getting is good.
Robert Littlepage is one of them. Saturday, Nov. 30, is officially his final day as supervisor of Madisonville-Hopkins County Central Dispatch. His career also includes 221/2 years with the Kentucky State Police, which makes him part of the commonwealth's pension plan.
"Things are changing with the way the state funds your retirement," Littlepage said this week. "It's better for me to go now and not possibly see things change down the road."
The pension saga is one of many issues awaiting Andy Beshear, who becomes governor Tuesday, Dec. 10. Littlepage is concerned that the legislature might be tempted to adjust the rules.
"They change laws, regulations, and it affects our retirement payout," Littlepage said. "It's a good place, where I'm at."
While Beshear says he wants to focus on education and health care, the underfunded pension system has been a perennial issue. The governor-elect has offered to improve the funding by expanding casino gambling and legalizing medical marijuana.
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, first responders honored Littlepage with a retirement party Tuesday at Madisonville police headquarters. He spent more than four years supervising the 911 service.
Littlepage noted Central Dispatch dispatchers face plenty of pressures. "There's a lot of mental stress and physical stress just being in a situation like what we go through," he said.
Littlepage thought back to when he stayed on the job for two days during his KSP years, after a tornado struck
Hopkins County.
"Anyone in public safety and jobs like we do, they sacrifice a lot," he said.
Littlepage said under Kentucky's retirement rules, "you have to sit out for a couple of months." He'll keep busy this winter as a high school basketball official.
But beyond that, the White Plains native is not sure what his next career move will be. But he hopes to stay in Hopkins County.
While Littlepage looks forward to traveling and spending more time with family members, he'll miss the opportunity to serve.
"I've always been a public servant, to some extent," he said. "There are so many aspects to what we do. I'm going to miss them all."
