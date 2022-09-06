Two individuals were arrested and accused of theft by deception at the CVS in Madisonville, totaling over $6,000.
According to police, Toyale Zikear-Romare Lockett and Dawanne Jerome Midgett entered the CVS and between 5 p.m. and 5:04 p.m., completed four transactions in the store in which no funds were actually paid.
The suspects reported paying with a debit card, but store officials say that the “exact cash” button was pressed, so the cards were not charged and the cashier did not take any cash.
The four transactions were for $1,590.37, $1,517.85, $1,517.85 and $1,517.85.
Police say Lockett and Midgett entered the store together. Both were arrested and transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
