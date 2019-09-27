Madisonville Police continue to investigate two arsons which occurred about three blocks from each other.
"They're still collecting evidence," spokesman Major Andrew Rush said Thursday, "but we're not ready to make an arrest."
Earlier in the week, Rush suggested some people were being interviewed about the fires. He was not sure Thursday if the interview process is continuing.
The fires developed on Saturday, Sept. 14. The first one at 8:50 p.m. practically destroyed a mobile home at East Broadway and Caroline streets. A woman was injured while escaping the flames through a bedroom window. Firefighters rescued six animals from the home.
The second fire started about 80 minutes later at 412 Hall St. Firefighters limited the damage to a front porch and determined the fire was started with a pile of newspapers. No one was injured there.
People with information about the fires can call Hopkins County Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
