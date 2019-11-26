Man charged with abuse of a 12-year-old

A Madisonville coal truck driver was arraigned Monday on charges of forcibly having oral sex with a 12-year-old relative.
Billy Lee Vanmeter Jr., 46, is held on four separate counts: first degree rape, incest, first degree sodomy and first degree sexual abuse.
Hopkins County Judge Bill Whitledge said the charges stem from an incident on Friday, Nov. 15.
"I think this little girl is related to you in some way," Whitledge told Vanmeter, who appeared on a video screen from the Hopkins County Jail. "I think your wife was the one that came in and caught you doing this."
Vanmeter said nothing in response.
Madisonville Police said the Kentucky State Police handled the investigation. A message left with a KSP spokesman Monday afternoon was not returned.
Because the alleged victim is 12, Vanmeter could be sentenced to between 10 and 20 years in prison on the incest charge. When the victim is younger than 12, the punishment is between 20 and 50 years in prison.
Vanmeter asked the court to appoint an attorney for him. But Whitledge determined Vanmeter makes too much money to allow that so he must hire his own counsel.
Whitledge declined to adjust a $50,000 cash bond set by Judge David Massamore in recent days. Vanmeter is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Massamore on Friday, Dec. 6.
