Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson released the following report on Tuesday:
Susan J. Wilson, of Princeton, was charged, June 24, 2022, for probation violation (misdemeanor offense). Wilson also charged for failure to appear in court.
Matthew C. Stephens, of Nortonville, was charged, June 25, 2022, for arson in the third degree.
Jessica E. Jenkins, of Hopkinsville, was charged, June 25, 2022, for violation of KY domestic violence order.
Bobby R. Carter, of Earlington, was charged, June 26, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Payton J. Ivy, of Madisonville, was charged, June 26, 2022, for burglary in the second degree, theft by unlawful taking for more than $1,000 and receiving stolen property for more than $500.
Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan released the following report on Tuesday.
Carlos D. Hightower, was charged, June 27, 2022, for sodomy in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12.
Steven Smith, was charged, June 28, 2022, for public intoxication.
Jason M. Breedlove, was charged, June 27, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
