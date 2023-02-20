Few details about a Sunday afternoon shooting death in Madisonville have been released, but police have stated that one man is dead and two others have been arrested following the discharge of a firearm at the Cross Creek Apartments on East Center Street in Madisonville.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, Terrence Minor, 27 of Madisonville, arrived at an apartment at Cross Creek Apartments on East Center Street in Madisonville at just after 3 p.m. on Sunday requesting to speak with Mikayla Gibson, from whom he had recently become separated. The couple have one child together.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.