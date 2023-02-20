Few details about a Sunday afternoon shooting death in Madisonville have been released, but police have stated that one man is dead and two others have been arrested following the discharge of a firearm at the Cross Creek Apartments on East Center Street in Madisonville.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, Terrence Minor, 27 of Madisonville, arrived at an apartment at Cross Creek Apartments on East Center Street in Madisonville at just after 3 p.m. on Sunday requesting to speak with Mikayla Gibson, from whom he had recently become separated. The couple have one child together.
Police do not specify whether the two spoke. Instead they say that shortly after entering the apartment, Minor was shot once in the chest, a wound that proved to be fatal.
Police were dispatched to the apartment soon after the shooting, arriving to find Minor, who was pronounced deceased by the Hopkins County Coroner. No firearm was found at the scene.
During the investigation, police say that Raleigh Lamar, 21 of Madisonville, admitted to officers that he had discharged the weapon that killed Minor.
At the time of the shooting, Lamar was on probation for a 2020 conviction on charges of fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. That probation began on March 7, 2022 and was scheduled to last through March 7, 2027.
He was charged with Murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
A second man, Quortez D. Greenwood, 20 of Madisonville, was also arrested after police say they learned that he had removed the firearm from the scene of the shooting. Police say that during questioning Greenwood stated that he “was just trying to help his friend out” and that he had hidden the weapon at his residence.
Greenwood was charged with tampering with physical evidence. He was also served a warrant for failure to appear.
Both men were housed at the Hopkins County Jail.
Lamar was being held on a $200,000 bond. Greenwood was awaiting a $3,500 bond.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.