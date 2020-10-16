Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
William Willis, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with careless driving, no registration plates, failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance and first-degree possession of controlled substance.
Wanda Stallins-Bean, 48, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
James Williams, 49, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Cody Sullivan, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Gordon Williams, 39, of Madisonville, was served a parole violation warrant on Wednesday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.