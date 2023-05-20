A Madisonville man was arrested early Thursday morning, accused of assaulting his former fiancé.
Police say they were dispatched to Hayes Avenue in Madisonville at 1:18 a.m. on Thursday, where they made contact with a female who as bleeding from the ride side of her face.
The woman told police that James A. Ferrantino, 56 of Madisonville, assaulted her and took her cellphone so she could not call police. She also showed police bruises on her wrists and arms that she said her ex had caused.
Ferrantino admitted to police that he did take her phone after she refused to return her engagement ring following their breakup on Monday. Police say that when asked if the witness had assaulted him, he responded with “she tried.”
The suspect was arrested and charged with assault and intimidating a participant in a legal process.
