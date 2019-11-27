Kitchens across the nation are filling with the aroma of Thanksgiving -- turkey, dressing, and all the trimmings.
For Skylar Phaup and Kayte Dame, their kitchens are full of pies. Unfortunately for the duo, the beautiful-looking desserts lining their counters aren't for personal consumption.
The two have been baking and selling Thanksgiving-themed pies to raise funds for January's "Cookin' for Kids" competition, which is a joint fundraiser between Hopkins County Family YMCA and the Madisonville Rotary Club.
After posting their first round of pies for sale on social media, Dame and Phaup's order jumped from three to 14 to finish in an evening.
"We wanted to do something a little bit different," said Phaup. "Our original idea was to do a weekly cooking series on Facebook -- but we've
realized how much time we don't have. Selling pies is a good start to get people invested and excited for 'Cookin' for Kids.' "
The January event will feature 50 local leaders, touted as "celebrity chefs," competing for the "Coveted Golden Spatula," said YMCA CEO and Rotarian Chad Hart.
"We wanted to do something fun, something that engaged community leaders," he said. "We felt the best way to spread what our organizations are about is through the ears and mouths of our community leaders."
"Cookin' for Kids" will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville. The goal is to raise $60,000, but Hart said if they don't make the goal, it's OK. Spreading the mission of both the YMCA and the Rotary Club can have an impact on each.
"Say we fall short, which I hope we won't, but say we fall short of our goal, but more people understand the true mission of the YMCA and the true mission of the Rotary Club. I think we're going to be successful," said Hart.
The missions for the two organizations are very similar, said Rhonda Bryant, Rotary's past president and its current treasurer.
"We decided to partner with the YMCA because their mission is very similar to the mission of Rotary -- we try to focus a lot of what Rotary does on the youth of Hopkins County," she said. "Anything we can do to make the lives of children in Hopkins County better, is what Rotary is about. We think joining with the Y we'll be able to make a bigger impact in the lives of children in our county."
Each chef has a personal goal to raise $500 before the event, which will bring in $25,000 of the $60,000 goal, said Hart. Chefs are encouraged to raise extra. The chef that raises the most funds for the event will win the golden spatula and have their name etched on a placard, which will be housed at the YMCA.
"The rest, we hope, is from ticket sales, tables sales, an auction and we have sponsorships available," said Hart. "This event will be very fun and engaging."
During the competition in January, chefs will create sample sizes for people to try. Throughout the evening, participants will be able to sample a full course meal from entrees to the main course to desserts.
"We're doing sample sizes of desserts," said Dame. "We may do samples of small pecan pies and pumpkin pies and whatever we do for Christmas. Skylar and I will probably take our top four things we do and create mini versions of those."
Though Dame and Phaup have already finished their orders for Thanksgiving, they are looking forward to Christmas and creating confectionary concoctions to help raise money for their goals.
The goal for the event to help offset funds that both organizations subsidize for their programs and services they offer, said Hart.
"Getting people to recognize that the YMCA is a nonprofit charity that does so much for the community, we want people to see it," he said. "We have wellness, we have fitness center stuff, but it fuels our philanthropy. Just as much as we want to raise money to help with our subsidies of financial assistance, we want to raise awareness that we are nonprofit charities that do great things for the community."
