Repaving tests drivers' skill, patience

Construction on several key Madisonville streets is challenging drivers -- and may be partly to blame for three injuries in a crash.
Madisonville Police say two cars collided around 7:45 p.m. Monday on North Main Street at Hospital Drive. With the northbound lane stripped for repaving, a driver quickly hit the brakes to avoid a rough spot, according to a police report.
Police say that decision led to a chain-reaction, rear-end collision with
Repaving
two cars behind the lead vehicle.
The driver of the middle car, Heather Offutt, 20, of Madisonville, drove to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say two passengers in the trailing car were taken by ambulance to a hospital. They are Barbara Offutt, 64, and Amanda Offutt, 37, both of Madisonville. At least three other people inside the vehicles were not injured.
Madisonville Police spokesman Major Andrew Rush said Tuesday there's a lesson here for other drivers.
"Don't follow too close to each other," he said. The ripped-up road can expose "raised manhole covers that you might not see until the last minute."
Before the crash, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said Monday that the repaving of Main Street was about 30% complete.
"We're thinking they'll be done in a couple of weeks," Todd said.
The area being paved runs from the MultiCare facility on South Main Street to the intersection of Nebo Road. The south end of the project received quick weekend work in early September when it appeared construction might leave the course of the 9/11 Heroes Run without even pavement.
One way around the North Main Street construction is to use Pride Avenue between Arch Street and Nebo Road. A more roundabout course for northbound drivers would be to take North Kentucky Avenue to Whittington Drive, then north from there to Island Ford Road.
A different road project in the center of Madisonville could end this week. Todd said repaving on East Center Street and East Arch Street was 92% complete Monday.
"It's done, other than taking down the signs," Todd said. But the road was grooved and rough Tuesday morning on East Center in front of Madisonville Police Headquarters, and what Todd described as "night work for microsurfacing" sometimes has been underway at mid-morning.
The Center/Arch project began Monday, Aug. 12. Todd's records indicate crews will just miss their scheduled four- to six-week completion date.
Wherever drivers see construction crews, Rush said, "make sure you slow down ... drive defensively."
He said the lack of a smooth surface will "make our cars react a little bit differently."
Outside Madisonville, new construction began Monday on Kentucky 70. The road is blocked between Oriole and Richland so a new bridge can be installed over Sugar Creek. The Transportation Cabinet expects that work to end Friday, Nov. 15.
