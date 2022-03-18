Growing up, everyone said breakfast was the most important meal of the day, now the Kentucky legislature is agreeing with how important it is.
In early February, the Kentucky Senate introduced bill 151, which would allow school administrators whose school participates in the Federal School Breakfast Program to authorize up to 15 minutes of the day for students to eat breakfast during instructional time.
Lisa Marsh, director of child nutrition for Hopkins County Schools, said the bill gives schools the flexibility to still give students a healthy breakfast to get them off to the best start of their day.
“The bill will remove barriers to help school districts do what is best for the students, which is to feed them a nutritious meal,” she said. “A student who starts the day with breakfast is likely to be at school and be a better learner.”
While free breakfast is provided to all students in the Hopkins County School district, she said something may prevent a student from taking advantage of it.
“Things happen that do not allow students to get to school on time every day through no fault of the student,” said Marsh.
If the bill passes, any student who shows up late because of a late bus or appointment or something else could still be able to eat breakfast even during school.
“Many families have a lot of obstacles to providing a healthy breakfast,” said Marsh. “From busy schedules to tight budgets for low-income families, this is why school breakfast as part of the school day is so important.”
This bill would give the school district the flexibility to decide how to best serve the students.
The bill passed the Senate floor on Feb. 25 with a 32 to one vote and has moved on to the Kentucky House Education Committee. If it passes the committee, it will move on to the house floor for a vote.
