After being closed for nearly a month, the Madisonville Regional Airport has reopened its runway following the completion of a $2.9 million dollar rehabilitation job.
According to Emily Herron, Airport Manager for the Madisonville Regional Airport, the project was 100% funded by the Kentucky Department of Aviation and included replacing a failing drainage pipe under the runway, a chip seal layer to fill in any cracking, and a two inch asphalt overlay of the 6,051ft runway.
