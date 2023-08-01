Women-owned businesses have been on the rise for several years, and now they have a place to discuss business ideas and the problems that they each face with other women.
The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, started by the Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, hosts monthly meet-ups for female business owners on the third Monday of each month.
Lisa Miller, the Chamber president, said according to different studies, women-owned businesses have been growing at a faster rate than businesses owned by men.
“Women business owners bring diversity to the world by providing different perspectives, experiences and ideas,” she said. “They serve as role models for aspiring young girls and women.”
The monthly meet-ups provide a time for them to share ideas and discuss challenges they face with their peers. Miller said they have discussed staffing, shipping, pricing and cash flow problems as well as ideas to improve them.
She said the concept for the meet-ups was developed by Ruthann Padgett and Melanie Tapp from Economic Development.
Padgett said that through the power of networking and mentorship, “Strong Women, Strong Coffee” will undoubtedly inspire the growth and success of these talented women, creating a ripple effect of progress that will uplift our entire community.
The meet-ups happen around 8:30 a.m. because many of the businesses open later in the morning, so early morning was the best time for many owners to meet.
Some of the businesses that have offered to host a meet-up are All Occasion Formals, People Plus, Gather at the Mark, and MadCity Crafts.
The next meet-up will be Monday, Aug. 21. The location will be announced at a later date.
