Two people were arrested on Sunday afternoon after police say a Facebook post went wrong, ending in both suspects being charged with assault.

Madisonville Police report that officers were dispatched to a residence on West Broadway at a little after 6 p.m. on Sunday when a juvenile called 911 to report that a woman was trying to kill his father.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.