Two people were arrested on Sunday afternoon after police say a Facebook post went wrong, ending in both suspects being charged with assault.
Madisonville Police report that officers were dispatched to a residence on West Broadway at a little after 6 p.m. on Sunday when a juvenile called 911 to report that a woman was trying to kill his father.
Officers arrived on the scene to find Kevin M. Rhye standing in the front yard. They then made contact with the second suspect, Jessica L. Cunningham inside the home.
According to accounts from both suspects, Rhye had confront Cunningham about a post she had made to Facebook that he did not agree with. That resulted in a verbal argument that devolved into a physical altercation.
Cunningham told police that Rhye had taken her phone and would not give it back. She said that when she grabbed it from his hands and attempted to walk away, he shoved her into the wall then began choking her. Police say that the suspect did have red marks around her neck.
Rhye told police that after the confronted Cunningham about the Facebook post, she had struck him in the head with her first. At that time he stated that he had “used his hands” to keep her away. He claims she then broke his television, at which point he says he attempted to grab his phone but grabbed her Cunningham’s instead. He stated that she then went into his kitchen, returning with a steak knife that she attempted to use to stab him. Rhye advised police that he had to use his hands to prevent the other suspect from stabbing him, which could have resulted in the red marks around her neck.
Police say that children in the home corroborated Rhye’s story.
Both individuals were taken into custody.
Cunningham was charged with fourth degree assault (domestic violence) with minor injury.
Rhye was charged with fourth degree assault (domestic violence) with minor injury and strangulation.
