Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Christopher Boyd, 34, of Paducah was arrested Saturday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Bradham, 31, of East Prairie, Missouri was arrested Saturday for being a fugitive from another state and failure to appear in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
• Kayla Clark, 24, of Madisonville was arrested Saturday for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Bradley Furgerson, 38, of Dawson Springs was arrested Saturday for operating on a suspended or revoked license, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines on a warrant from Henderson County.
• Sarah Garcia, 28, of Hopkinsville was arrested Sunday for violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or domestic violence order.
• Austin Massey, 32, of White Plains was arrested Saturday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Antino Nance, 25, of Earlington was arrested Friday for fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
• Jason Oakley, 30, of Hanson was arrested Friday for failure to appear on a Lyon County warrant.
• Marvin Rice, 32, of Madisonville was arrested Friday for nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Michael Sullivan, 38, of Cadiz was arrested Sunday for operating on a suspended or revoked license on a warrant from Trigg County.
• Amanda Virge, 36, from Madisonville was arrested Friday for contempt of court on a McCracken County warrant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.