This year will mark the 60th anniversary of The Little Miss Pageant, which is one of the American Pageants’ national titles. The preliminary pageant will be held in Hanson this year, at 10 Sunset Road, with registration starting at 11a.m. and the pageant to begin at noon, on March 20.
The cost is $50, and the pageant is open to both male and female participants. There are multiple age divisions, as the ages range from 0-19+ years of age in the female division, and 0-12 in the male division. Typically the female divisions have the most competition, specifically the 0-1 and 3-6 age groups.
According to Founder of the Pageant System, Randa Ramsey, she is hoping and expecting at least 20 contestants for this event. The different categories include, beauty, most photogenic, casual wear, best smile, best eyes, best hair and people’s choice. Photogenic photos should be mailed to olmkyprelim1@gmail.com by March 13.
State Director for Kentucky and Tennessee Pageants, Joleen Marie Norton shares that not everyone will win something. Division winners will receive a discount to the Mid-South Regional Pageant this April in West Memphis. Winners will also receive a crown, sash and certificate.
“I am excited to get to stage Kentucky for our Little Miss Preliminary Pageant. I am hoping to continue to expand throughout the state in the coming years as we continue to grow. I know this pageant will be a huge success in bringing the best talents to the Mid South Regionals,” Norton said.
For more information on this specific pageant please private message Randa Ramsey on Facebook.
