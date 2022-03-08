Three new city employees were introduced to the City of Madisonville’s Ethics Committee on Monday.
Rob Saint, City of Madisonville Administrator, started with the city in May of 2021. Saint is in charge of running all things city related from the operations standpoint.
Kristi Stobaugh, HR Manager for the city of Madisonville, started at the end of February, and is very excited to be on board. Stobaugh spent 19 years in the HR department at Carharrt RCV.
Brad Long, Deputy City Administrator for the city of Madisonville, joined the city in November of 2021, coming from ten years at Baptist Health. Long has big plans for the city to build relationships within the community and businesses.
