During the month of November, the home care and hospice community honors the millions of nurses, home care aides, social workers, therapists and others who make a significant difference for the patients and families which they serve. Recognized as National Palliative Care/Hospice Month on a national and a local level, Baptist Health, in Madisonville celebrates all month long.
During the November 1 City Council meeting, Mayor Kevin Cotton presented a signed certificate proclaiming and recognizing that this month is National Palliative Care/ Hospice Month to Joyce Crump, RN/Clinical Manager, Director of Hospice, Christy Dunbar, RN/Community Liaison, and Tom Cantwell, Chaplain.
Hospice is about taking care of the patients who have been given a life-ending diagnosis with six months or less. Both palliative care and hospice care provide comfort, but palliative care can begin at diagnosis and at the same time as treatment. Hospice care begins after treatment of the disease has stopped and when it is clear that the person is not going to survive the illness.
“We offer several services. We provide physical, emotional and spiritual care to the terminally ill and their families.” Joyce Crump, RN/Clinical Manager, Director of Hospice.
Crump has worked in hospice care for 29 years, four of those years being at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Her nursing career has been focused on hospice due to wanting to make sure that patients are treated with respect and their wises are carried through. It is important that they have comfort care and little to no pain.
“I have always felt like I want to treat all patients that they have the right to choose to die with dignity in their own homes if that was their choice. I like to give comfort and compassionate care to the patients and their families as well.”
Although the two terms have very different meanings, the ultimate goal for palliative care and hospice is to help provide the best quality of life for both the patient and their family. November helps to spread this awareness and to recognize this type of care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.