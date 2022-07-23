It’s that time of year again, fair season. The Hopkins-County Madisonville Fair Board has been working hard since last year to bring another fun-filled event to Hopkins County for 2022.
The fair kicks off Tuesday at the Ballard Convention Center and fair grounds in Madisonville, with the gates opening at 5 p.m. Pricing will be $10 for Tuesday and Wednesday, and starting Thursday the price will go up to $15 for the remainder of the fair. According to President of the Hopkins County Fair Board, Tom Gulley, if you are tall enough to ride then you must pay to enter.
“We are a pay one price fair,” Gulley said. “Meaning you pay at the gate and once you are in you are good, unless you want to play games or purchase food. You can ride as many times as you want. The height will be posted on the front gate and the ticket booths are right there, if you are tall enough to be charged.”
According to Gulley, this fair has been going on for over 100 years and has been held at the fair grounds located behind the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville since 1949.
“We take pride in our grounds,” Dana Brown, Executive Director for the Ballard Convention Center said. “We were awarded top award for the state. The fair grounds are judged on every facet and aspect, public response, social media presence, the grounds... and we won. Last year we won for the best fair catalog, and there are roughly 80 fairs statewide.”
According to Brown and Gulley, this is an all year planning event. It takes the community to put it together, including all of the sponsors, the fair board and the public.
“We start basically once this one is over. If you don’t start planning right away you’re already behind,” Gulley said.
In addition to the traditional fair-type rides and concession food, this year the board has brought on some exciting new pieces and shows for the community to enjoy.
“The main events will of course be the big rides and attractions, but we have beauty pageants all five nights, live stock and 4H FFA, in the arena we will have monster truck shows, tractor pulls, side by side and atv drag racing,” Gulley said. “On Tuesday we will have free hot air balloon rides.”
The new attractions include a karaoke singing contest each evening. The winner from each night will perform on Saturday night on the big stage, and whoever wins all will be awarded the grand prize of $300. Also new this year is a mullet contest, which according to Brown is very popular among other county fairs in Kentucky.
The Fair Board is expecting roughly 25,000 people to attend the fair throughout the week and weekend, with visitors coming from across the tri-state area.
All money raised goes to the 4H and FFA scholarships as well a programs and prize money that is given away throughout the fair.
“We want the people to come out and enjoy, that’s why we do it,” Gulley stated. “There are some neighboring counties that don’t have fairs, so this is for everyone. The rides are clean and good. This is a nice family oriented event and we hope everyone joins us.”
According to Brown, this is a rain or shine event, with most years predicting rain during fair week, it doesn’t ever dampen the fun.
Crews will start to setup on Monday, July 25.
For more information about the upcoming fair, each day’s schedule of events and more, visit, https://hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com/
