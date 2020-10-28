Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Timothy Prentice, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substance, third-degree possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elizabeth Embry, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with driving on a DUI-suspended license and failure to maintain required insurance.
Rebecca Hughes, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear.
