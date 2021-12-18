If you are looking to get in the holiday spirit, The First Christian Church in Madisonville will be hosting their second annual drive-thru Christmas nativity, Sunday, Dec. 19, starting at 6 p.m. According to Senior Minister, Kara Foster, last year was so well received by the community they decided to host the drive-thru nativity again this year.
“Last year when COVID was at its height, we created this event so people could still celebrate Christmas but in a safe way,” Foster stated.
The nativity display is a bit different than most other nativities. This nativity is a live shadow scene display to depict the story of Jesus’ birth. The shadow screens and luminaries will be placed along the church’s driveway so as the cars drive through the story unfolds before you.
All who attend will be greeted with cookies and hot cocoa served directly to your car window. Church volunteers will be directing cars where to go. Also upon arrival you will be instructed to turn your radio dial to 105.9 PM, as they will be broadcasting special music and readings picked out for this event.
This is a free event however, in light of the December 10 tornadoes, the church will be receiving donations at the nativity event for those who would like to contribute.
“We saw this event as an opportunity to serve our community. We want to collect and receive donations from everyone who comes through if they wish to do so. All of the money will go into our disaster fund and will be used locally.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.