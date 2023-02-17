The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Services is teaming up The Pennyroyal Master Gardeners and Specialist Jacob Crider to host a ‘Gardening for Wildlife’ event at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville, March 4, 2023.
The presentation will provide information on how to create your own certified backyard wildlife habitat. Crider is an educator and naturalist with the Creasy Mahan Nature Preserve, out of Goshen, KY. Crider teaches classes and programs on wildlife, environmental science and sustainability and work on the grounds as a forest steward and gardener. He studied sustainability and environmental analysis at the University of Louisville, where he focused on sustainable land use, environmental and ecosystem health, and habitat restoration.
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve is a 170-acre nature preserve, and alost a non-profit public charity nature preserve dedicated by Virginia Creasey Mahan and Howard Mahan to enrich the community through conservation, education and community enjoyment. On the outskirts of Louisville, this nature preserve has a wide variety of native habitats to explore, including two large native tall grass prairies, savannas, regenerative forests, and a valley mature oak-hickory-poplar forests carved through by the Little Huckleberry Creek and its tributaries.
“One of the prominent goals in my life is to create and restore native ecosystems, especially in the state of Kentucky. I want to teach others that with time, knowledge, and patience we can host an incredible amount of wildlife right in our backyards and collectively bolster our world’s land, water, animals and plants.”
According to Gale Vogel, President, Pennyroyal Master Gardeners Association, this presentation is free and open to the general public.
The Pennyroyal Master Gardeners are working collaboratively with Mahr Park Arboretum to provide educational programs to promote environmental and conservation awareness, and in this particular program, “How to Create Your Own Certified Backyard Wildlife Habitat” and “How to Garden for Wildlife.”
For more information be sure to check the Pennyroyal Master Gardener’s Facebook page or the Hopkins County Extension Office’s Facebook page.
