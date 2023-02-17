The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Services is teaming up The Pennyroyal Master Gardeners and Specialist Jacob Crider to host a ‘Gardening for Wildlife’ event at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville, March 4, 2023.

The presentation will provide information on how to create your own certified backyard wildlife habitat. Crider is an educator and naturalist with the Creasy Mahan Nature Preserve, out of Goshen, KY. Crider teaches classes and programs on wildlife, environmental science and sustainability and work on the grounds as a forest steward and gardener. He studied sustainability and environmental analysis at the University of Louisville, where he focused on sustainable land use, environmental and ecosystem health, and habitat restoration.

