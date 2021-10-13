Earlington City Council welcomed Heath Duncan, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, to last night’s council meeting to discuss ways to have more habitat homes designated for the Earlington area.
This comes after the council previously discussed ways to help upkeep some of the lots that the city has taken control of as they try to clean up properties in the city.
Duncan began the meeting by explaining the history of Habitat for Humanity, and said that the organization has built a few homes in Earlington, but added that it has “been a while” since the last time the group built a home in the city.
Duncan did not specify the last time a home had been built by Habitat in Earlington.
Earlington Mayor Phillip Hunt said he has offered lots to Habitat for Humanity free of charge if they can get someone on the lot.
“I don’t know what more I can do to entice anyone to come over,” he said.
Councilmember Robert Cottoner said in a previous administration, lots were promised to Habitat for Humanity that “never materialized,” which Duncan said was the case.
“There are residents who want to live in Earlington,” Cottoner said. “We need to make sure the lots you offer are the lots he (Duncan) will receive because he has been promised lots in Earlington before that never materialized.”
Cottoner said he wanted the council to be notified of where the lots are located.
Duncan said the organization is getting more applicants that want to live in Earlington crediting the “good school” in town.
Hunt said he was optimistic in the efforts.
“Earlington is improving,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to entice people to come in.”
Duncan said the process takes time to bring people in, and that more families are still needed. He also said that Habitat’s efforts are only part of fixing problems in Earlington.
“Habitat is only part of the solution,” he said. “We need families that want to live in Earlington. We have the property and we can come up with the money, we just need families here to apply.”
Duncan also said that COVID-19 has put Habitat behind in construction along with the increase in the price of building supplies.
He said that Habitat already has families for 2022 and part of 2023 as well.
Also at the meeting:
The council decided to designate Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-7 p.m. as Halloween holiday time in the city.
